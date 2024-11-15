Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC Has $748,000 Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,846 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 291 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 51,250.1% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,779,833 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,575,880,000 after buying an additional 8,762,735 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,515,343 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,931,328,000 after buying an additional 100,139 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,437,805 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,853,143,000 after buying an additional 971,833 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Home Depot by 2.5% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,774,083 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,980,883,000 after purchasing an additional 138,396 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Home Depot by 7.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,643,176 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,598,316,000 after purchasing an additional 333,312 shares during the period. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HD. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $363.00 to $413.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $377.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $426.00.

Home Depot Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Home Depot stock traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $406.96. 327,023 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,368,445. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $404.23 billion, a PE ratio of 27.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $398.55 and a 200-day moving average of $365.84. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $302.34 and a 12 month high of $421.56.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.14. Home Depot had a return on equity of 452.60% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $40.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.81 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.14%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

