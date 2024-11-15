BMO Capital Markets Boosts Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Price Target to $61.00

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $57.00 to $61.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Leerink Partners upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. UBS Group upped their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.07.

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded down $1.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,089,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,372,343. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.93 billion, a PE ratio of -15.92, a P/E/G ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.44. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $39.35 and a fifty-two week high of $61.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.31. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 11.94% and a negative net margin of 15.30%. The business had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently -66.85%.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, SVP Phil M. Holzer sold 700 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total value of $38,934.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $654,091.20. The trade was a 5.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Samit Hirawat bought 1,830 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.67 per share, with a total value of $100,046.10. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,395,499.03. This represents a 3.04 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 61.3% during the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

