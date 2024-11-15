Bilibili (BILI) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Bilibili (NASDAQ: BILI):

11/15/2024 – Bilibili had its price target raised by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $16.00 to $24.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/12/2024 – Bilibili had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $17.00 to $21.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/8/2024 – Bilibili was upgraded by analysts at Daiwa America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

11/8/2024 – Bilibili was upgraded by analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/25/2024 – Bilibili had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $19.00 to $22.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/3/2024 – Bilibili was downgraded by analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

10/3/2024 – Bilibili was downgraded by analysts at Daiwa America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/26/2024 – Bilibili was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $22.60 price target on the stock, up previously from $16.50.

9/25/2024 – Bilibili is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Bilibili Trading Down 1.6 %

Bilibili stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.30. 7,601,631 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,222,349. The stock has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.66 and a beta of 0.86. Bilibili Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.80 and a 1-year high of $31.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.95.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 16.71% and a negative return on equity of 22.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.43) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Bilibili Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BILI. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in shares of Bilibili by 26.3% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Bilibili by 61.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Bilibili by 227.3% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Bilibili by 4.9% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of digital content, including professional user generated videos, mobile games, and value-added services, such as live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, audio drama on Maoer, and comics on Bilibili Comic.

