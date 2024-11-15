Supermarket Income REIT plc (OTCMKTS:SUPIF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Supermarket Income REIT plc (OTCMKTS:SUPIF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,400 shares, a growth of 32.5% from the October 15th total of 25,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 83.5 days.

Supermarket Income REIT Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SUPIF remained flat at C$0.88 during trading hours on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.96 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.97. Supermarket Income REIT has a 1-year low of C$0.86 and a 1-year high of C$1.49.

About Supermarket Income REIT

Supermarket Income REIT plc (LSE: SUPR) is a real estate investment trust dedicated to investing in grocery properties which are an essential part of the UK’s feed the nation infrastructure. The Company focuses on grocery stores which are omnichannel, fulfilling online and in-person sales. All the Company’s supermarkets are let to leading UK supermarket operators, diversified by both tenant and geography.

