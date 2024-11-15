TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT) Short Interest Update

TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900,000 shares, a drop of 18.5% from the October 15th total of 2,330,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 443,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

TELUS International (Cda) Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TIXT traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.62. The company had a trading volume of 330,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,515. TELUS International has a 52 week low of $2.83 and a 52 week high of $11.51. The stock has a market cap of $386.72 million, a PE ratio of -73.20, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.91.

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. TELUS International (Cda) had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The company had revenue of $658.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. Analysts expect that TELUS International will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TELUS International (Cda)

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 15.1% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 22,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 2,948 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 2.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 149,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 32.4% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 4,973 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 2.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 223,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after buying an additional 5,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 2.1% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 254,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after buying an additional 5,351 shares during the last quarter. 59.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TIXT shares. Cibc World Mkts lowered shares of TELUS International (Cda) from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. William Blair lowered shares of TELUS International (Cda) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. CIBC lowered shares of TELUS International (Cda) from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered shares of TELUS International (Cda) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $10.00 to $3.75 in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TELUS International (Cda) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.37.

TELUS International (Cda) Company Profile

TELUS International (Cda) Inc design, builds, and delivers digital solutions for customer experience (CX) in the Asia-Pacific, the Central America, Europe, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company provides digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, enterprise mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data analytics, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, contact center outsourcing, technical support, sales growth and customer retention, healthcare/patient experience, and debt collection.

