Lotus Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTWW) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Lotus Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTWW – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a drop of 18.9% from the October 15th total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Lotus Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LOTWW remained flat at $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,422. Lotus Technology has a 12 month low of $0.22 and a 12 month high of $1.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.36.

About Lotus Technology

Lotus Technology Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of battery electric lifestyle vehicles worldwide. It also distributes sports cars. The company sells its products under the Lotus brand. Lotus Technology Inc is based in Shanghai, China.

