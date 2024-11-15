Lotus Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTWW) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Lotus Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTWW – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a drop of 18.9% from the October 15th total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.
Lotus Technology Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ LOTWW remained flat at $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,422. Lotus Technology has a 12 month low of $0.22 and a 12 month high of $1.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.36.
About Lotus Technology
