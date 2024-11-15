Bradley D. Owens Sells 1,212 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 1,212 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.98, for a total value of $89,663.76. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 31,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,348,051.22. This represents a 3.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Zillow Group Trading Down 1.7 %

Z stock traded down $1.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.04. 2,931,536 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,765,898. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 3.13. Zillow Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.63 and a fifty-two week high of $76.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $63.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.84. The company has a market capitalization of $16.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -128.14 and a beta of 1.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Z has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Zillow Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Craig Hallum raised shares of Zillow Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Zillow Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Zillow Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 41,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 9,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Zillow Group by 66.3% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 5.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

