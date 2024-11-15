Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:NVDU) Short Interest Down 17.4% in October

Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:NVDU – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 104,700 shares, a decrease of 17.4% from the October 15th total of 126,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 967,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares Stock Performance

NVDU stock traded down $8.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $123.79. 1,072,350 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 656,567. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $107.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.27. Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares has a 52 week low of $24.48 and a 52 week high of $146.87.

Get Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares alerts:

Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 24th were issued a $0.4973 dividend. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th. This is a positive change from Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares

About Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares in the second quarter worth approximately $111,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $374,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $377,000.

(Get Free Report)

The Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares (NVDU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of NVIDIA stock. NVDU was launched on Sep 13, 2023 and is issued by Direxion.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.