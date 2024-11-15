Black Diamond Financial LLC Boosts Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Black Diamond Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,289 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Black Diamond Financial LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XOM. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 360.0% during the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 918.9% during the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hershey Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 0.1 %

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $120.57 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $95.77 and a 1 year high of $126.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $118.21 and its 200-day moving average is $116.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $529.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.90.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.01. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The firm had revenue of $90.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 47.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on XOM. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $129.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.95.

Get Our Latest Analysis on XOM

About Exxon Mobil

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.