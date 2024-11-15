NYL Investors LLC Has $3.37 Million Stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

NYL Investors LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up approximately 0.2% of NYL Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. NYL Investors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $3,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4,650.0% during the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 443.3% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, American National Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $44,000.

NASDAQ:BND traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $72.33. 1,412,176 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,504,038. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $70.37 and a 12 month high of $75.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.07 and a 200 day moving average of $73.19.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a $0.2276 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

