Black Diamond Financial LLC Sells 591 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Black Diamond Financial LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 591 shares during the period. Black Diamond Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 94.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth $40,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of VWO stock opened at $45.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $38.83 and a 1 year high of $49.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.92.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

