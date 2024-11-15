Yatra Online’s (YTRA) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $4.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Yatra Online Stock Performance

Shares of YTRA traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,495. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.09. Yatra Online has a 1-year low of $1.07 and a 1-year high of $1.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.42.

Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Yatra Online had a negative return on equity of 0.30% and a negative net margin of 1.15%. The company had revenue of $12.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.72 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Yatra Online will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yatra Online Company Profile

Yatra Online, Inc operates as an online travel company in India and internationally. It operates in Air Ticketing, and Hotels and Packages, and Other Services segments. The company provides travel-related services, including domestic and international air ticketing, hotel bookings, homestays, holiday packages, bus ticketing, rail ticketing, cab bookings, and ancillary services for leisure and business travelers.

