BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) Major Shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. Acquires 94,406 Shares

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 94,406 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.82 per share, with a total value of $738,254.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 57,617,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $450,565,776.74. This represents a 0.16 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 11th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 22,616 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.83 per share, with a total value of $177,083.28.

On Thursday, November 7th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 40,719 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.71 per share, with a total value of $313,943.49.

On Tuesday, November 5th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 16,939 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.47 per share, with a total value of $126,534.33.

On Wednesday, October 30th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 61,003 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.66 per share, with a total value of $467,282.98.

On Monday, October 28th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 123,691 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.62 per share, with a total value of $942,525.42.

On Friday, October 25th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 68,934 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.55 per share, with a total value of $520,451.70.

On Wednesday, October 23rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 76,043 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.52 per share, with a total value of $571,843.36.

On Monday, October 21st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 64,641 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.59 per share, with a total value of $490,625.19.

On Friday, October 18th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 51,163 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.60 per share, with a total value of $388,838.80.

On Wednesday, October 16th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 64,275 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.58 per share, with a total value of $487,204.50.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Trading Down 2.6 %

NYSE:BIGZ traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 695,556. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.40. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust has a 52-week low of $6.66 and a 52-week high of $8.25.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.0863 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 4.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 32,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 9.4% during the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 21,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 14.3% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 38,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 4,810 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 9.8% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 69,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 6,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 75.1% during the second quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 23,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 10,099 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is based in United States.

