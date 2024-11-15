ATB Capital Issues Positive Forecast for Keyera (TSE:KEY) Stock Price

Keyera (TSE:KEY – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by ATB Capital from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a report issued on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 1.70% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James set a C$47.00 price target on shares of Keyera and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Keyera from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Keyera from C$43.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Keyera from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Keyera from C$40.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$42.25.

KEY stock traded up C$0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$44.76. The stock had a trading volume of 387,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 989,686. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.51. Keyera has a 52 week low of C$31.16 and a 52 week high of C$45.51. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$42.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$39.32.

Keyera Corp. engages in the gathering and processing of natural gas; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids (NGLs) in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides gas handling and other ancillary services, such as NGL extraction, NGL handling and loading services, and condensate stabilization services.

