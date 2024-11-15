Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.57 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.71. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.05-$1.08 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.09 billion. Skyworks Solutions also updated its Q1 2025 guidance to 1.570-1.570 EPS.

Shares of SWKS stock opened at $83.00 on Friday. Skyworks Solutions has a 12 month low of $82.13 and a 12 month high of $120.86. The company has a market cap of $13.26 billion, a PE ratio of 22.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $95.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.37.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 13.71%. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.68%.

SWKS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $127.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.00.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 10,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.63, for a total transaction of $993,580.51. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,638,548.38. The trade was a 27.36 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 10,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.01, for a total transaction of $926,041.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,960 shares in the company, valued at $1,404,639.60. This trade represents a 39.73 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,841 shares of company stock worth $3,034,265. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

