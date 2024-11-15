Insider Buying: Sierra Metals Inc. (TSE:SMT) Director Purchases 20,600 Shares of Stock

Sierra Metals Inc. (TSE:SMT – Get Free Report) Director Ernesto Balarezo purchased 20,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.67 per share, with a total value of C$13,715.69.
Ernesto Balarezo also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, September 4th, Ernesto Balarezo purchased 15,000 shares of Sierra Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.68 per share, with a total value of C$10,125.00.
Sierra Metals Stock Performance
SMT traded up C$0.02 on Friday, reaching C$0.66. 25,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,239. The firm has a market capitalization of C$139.19 million, a PE ratio of -8.25 and a beta of 2.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.78 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.36, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Sierra Metals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.46 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.05.
Sierra Metals Company Profile
Sierra Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 82% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.
