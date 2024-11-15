Insider Buying: Sierra Metals Inc. (TSE:SMT) Director Purchases 20,600 Shares of Stock

Sierra Metals Inc. (TSE:SMT – Get Free Report) Director Ernesto Balarezo purchased 20,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.67 per share, with a total value of C$13,715.69.

Ernesto Balarezo also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sierra Metals alerts:

On Wednesday, September 4th, Ernesto Balarezo purchased 15,000 shares of Sierra Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.68 per share, with a total value of C$10,125.00.

Sierra Metals Stock Performance

SMT traded up C$0.02 on Friday, reaching C$0.66. 25,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,239. The firm has a market capitalization of C$139.19 million, a PE ratio of -8.25 and a beta of 2.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.78 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.36, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Sierra Metals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.46 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.05.

Sierra Metals Company Profile

Sierra Metals ( TSE:SMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The mining company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$96.77 million during the quarter. Sierra Metals had a negative return on equity of 6.45% and a negative net margin of 7.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sierra Metals Inc. will post 0.1484962 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Free Report)

Sierra Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 82% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.