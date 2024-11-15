Mondi (OTCMKTS:MONDY) Lowered to Strong Sell Rating by Barclays

Barclays cut shares of Mondi (OTCMKTS:MONDY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Monday,Zacks.com reports.
MONDY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Mondi from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Mondi from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Mondi
Mondi Trading Up 0.7 %
About Mondi
Mondi plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper solutions in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, and Uncoated Fine Paper.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Mondi
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- Top-Performing Non-Leveraged ETFs This Year
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Rivian’s Wild Ride: Is the Dip a Buying Opportunity?
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Freshworks Stock Soars 50% – Is This the Perfect Entry Point?
Receive News & Ratings for Mondi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.