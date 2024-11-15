Mondi (OTCMKTS:MONDY) Lowered to Strong Sell Rating by Barclays

Barclays cut shares of Mondi (OTCMKTS:MONDY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

MONDY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Mondi from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Mondi from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th.

About Mondi

Shares of OTCMKTS MONDY traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $29.27. 50,961 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,253. Mondi has a twelve month low of $28.22 and a twelve month high of $44.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Mondi plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper solutions in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, and Uncoated Fine Paper.

