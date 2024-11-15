Brooklyn Investment Group Buys 136 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter valued at about $15,009,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 90.5% in the first quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 34,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,649,000 after buying an additional 16,395 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 3,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 266.9% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 265,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $97,376,000 after acquiring an additional 193,307 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.
Caterpillar Stock Down 0.9 %
CAT stock traded down $3.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $384.00. The stock had a trading volume of 561,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,606,606. The business has a 50-day moving average of $380.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $353.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $185.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.10. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $241.81 and a 52-week high of $418.50.
Caterpillar Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 21st will be given a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 21st. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.15%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, Director Gerald Johnson bought 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $338.59 per share, for a total transaction of $33,859.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $962,272.78. This represents a 3.65 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO William E. Schaupp sold 968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.98, for a total transaction of $368,788.64. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $642,332.28. This trade represents a 36.47 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,749 shares of company stock worth $9,251,912 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
CAT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $299.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $376.00 to $434.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $445.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Caterpillar from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $349.00 to $332.00 in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $365.33.
About Caterpillar
Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.
