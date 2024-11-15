Linscomb Wealth Inc. Has $88.49 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Linscomb Wealth Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,058,087 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 48,481 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 4.4% of Linscomb Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Linscomb Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $88,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

EFA stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.08. 1,884,069 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,729,442. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.30. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $70.64 and a one year high of $84.56.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

