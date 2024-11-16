BT Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBD) Short Interest Up 19.2% in October

BT Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,600 shares, a growth of 19.2% from the October 15th total of 19,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

BT Brands Stock Performance

Shares of BT Brands stock remained flat at $1.55 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 189 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,253. The firm has a market cap of $9.60 million, a PE ratio of -7.05 and a beta of 0.51. BT Brands has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $3.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

BT Brands (NASDAQ:BTBD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.11 million during the quarter. BT Brands had a negative net margin of 9.20% and a negative return on equity of 15.14%.

BT Brands Company Profile

BT Brands, Inc owns and operates fast-food restaurants in the north central region of United States. The company operates Burger Time restaurants located in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and a Dairy Queen franchise in Ham Lake, Minnesota. Its Burger Time restaurants provide various burgers and other food products, such as chicken sandwiches, pulled pork sandwiches, chicken chunks, side dishes, and soft drinks; and Dairy Queen restaurant offers burgers, chicken, sides, ice cream and other desserts, and various beverages.

