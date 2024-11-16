Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCV) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCV – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 177,400 shares, a decline of 14.8% from the October 15th total of 208,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 269,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $86,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 11,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $194,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSCV traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.18. 260,423 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 183,510. Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $15.50 and a 1-year high of $17.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.48 and a 200 day moving average of $16.26.

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, October 21st were issued a $0.066 dividend. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 21st. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

The Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2031. The fund will unwind in December 2031 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

