Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% (NASDAQ:BPOPM) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% (NASDAQ:BPOPM – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a drop of 12.1% from the October 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% Stock Up 1.9 %

BPOPM stock traded up $0.49 on Friday, reaching $25.74. 5,453 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,358. Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% has a one year low of $24.71 and a one year high of $26.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.53.

Get Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% alerts:

Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1276 per share. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th.

About Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125%

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.