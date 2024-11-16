Concierge Technologies (OTCMKTS:CNCG) Stock Price Up 3.9% – What’s Next?

Concierge Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNCG – Get Free Report) shares were up 3.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.42 and last traded at $1.34. Approximately 25,260 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 4,061% from the average daily volume of 607 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.29.
Concierge Technologies Stock Down 4.5 %
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.33.
About Concierge Technologies
Concierge Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the provision of financial services, food manufacturing, security systems, and beauty products. It operates through the following segments: U.SA Investment Fund Management, U.SA Beauty Products, New Zealand Food Industry, and Canada Security Alarm Systems.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Concierge Technologies
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- ORIC: Working with Two Pharma Giants, Analysts See +100% Upside
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Freeport-McMoRan, Copper Demand Short-Term Pain, Long-Term Gain
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Time to Load Up on Home Builders?
Receive News & Ratings for Concierge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concierge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.