K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) Stock Price Expected to Rise, TD Securities Analyst Says

K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL – Free Report) had its price objective upped by TD Securities from C$46.00 to C$48.00 in a report released on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports.
Separately, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$40.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.
K-Bro Linen Price Performance
K-Bro Linen Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. K-Bro Linen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.07%.
Insider Transactions at K-Bro Linen
In related news, Senior Officer Jeffrey Ronald Gannon sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$36.01, for a total value of C$39,611.00. Company insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.
About K-Bro Linen
K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, surgical gowns, tablecloths, and drapes and other linens.
Further Reading
