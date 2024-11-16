K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) Stock Price Expected to Rise, TD Securities Analyst Says

K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL – Free Report) had its price objective upped by TD Securities from C$46.00 to C$48.00 in a report released on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$40.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

TSE KBL traded up C$0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting C$34.82. 6,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,257. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$34.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$34.50. K-Bro Linen has a fifty-two week low of C$30.69 and a fifty-two week high of C$37.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.82. The company has a market cap of C$364.22 million, a PE ratio of 21.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.08.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. K-Bro Linen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.07%.

In related news, Senior Officer Jeffrey Ronald Gannon sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$36.01, for a total value of C$39,611.00. Company insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, surgical gowns, tablecloths, and drapes and other linens.

