Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) by 19.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,516 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,533 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF were worth $954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hara Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 42.3% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000.

Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

GBIL stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $100.01. 686,717 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 623,285. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $100.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.98. Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF has a 12-month low of $99.66 and a 12-month high of $100.89.

About Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

