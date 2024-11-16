CIBC Raises SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) Price Target to C$29.00

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by CIBC from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a report released on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports.
SRU.UN has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$24.50 to C$25.50 in a report on Monday, October 28th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$23.50 to C$26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$26.33.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SRU.UN
SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst Price Performance
About SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst
SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $9.5 billion. It owns and manages 34 million square feet of retail space in value-oriented, principally Walmart-anchored retail centres, having the strongest national and regional retailers as well as strong neighbourhood merchants.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- ORIC: Working with Two Pharma Giants, Analysts See +100% Upside
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Freeport-McMoRan, Copper Demand Short-Term Pain, Long-Term Gain
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Time to Load Up on Home Builders?
Receive News & Ratings for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.