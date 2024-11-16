CIBC Raises SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) Price Target to C$29.00

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by CIBC from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a report released on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports.

SRU.UN has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$24.50 to C$25.50 in a report on Monday, October 28th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$23.50 to C$26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$26.33.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst Price Performance

About SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst

Shares of SRU.UN stock traded up C$0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$25.11. The company had a trading volume of 292,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,322. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst has a 12-month low of C$21.50 and a 12-month high of C$27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.88, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$25.90 and a 200-day moving average of C$24.19.

SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $9.5 billion. It owns and manages 34 million square feet of retail space in value-oriented, principally Walmart-anchored retail centres, having the strongest national and regional retailers as well as strong neighbourhood merchants.

