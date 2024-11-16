ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) Plans $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 15th,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Friday, January 17th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd.

ESCO Technologies has a payout ratio of 6.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect ESCO Technologies to earn $4.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.5%.

Get ESCO Technologies alerts:

ESCO Technologies Trading Up 3.0 %

ESE opened at $144.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $127.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.09. ESCO Technologies has a one year low of $96.69 and a one year high of $154.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.35 and a beta of 1.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ESE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens increased their target price on ESCO Technologies from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of ESCO Technologies in a report on Friday.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ESCO Technologies

About ESCO Technologies

(Get Free Report)

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Test & Measurement. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ESCO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESCO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.