PLDT (NYSE:PHI) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $21.52 and last traded at $21.55, with a volume of 142584 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.04.

Separately, StockNews.com raised PLDT from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.54.

PLDT (NYSE:PHI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The technology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $933.44 million during the quarter. PLDT had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 22.11%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PLDT Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of PLDT in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of PLDT by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PLDT by 141.9% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PLDT in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in shares of PLDT in the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

PLDT Inc provides telecommunications and digital services in the Philippines. The company operates through three segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. It offers cellular mobile, Internet broadband distribution, operations support, software development, and satellite information and messaging services; and sells Wi-Fi access equipment.

