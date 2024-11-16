Insider Selling: MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) EVP Sells 18,000 Shares of Stock

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.01, for a total value of $6,624,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,377,344.60. This trade represents a 73.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Wei-Ming Shao also recently made the following trade(s):

Get MicroStrategy alerts:

On Thursday, August 22nd, Wei-Ming Shao sold 3,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.20, for a total value of $423,600.00.

MicroStrategy Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of MicroStrategy stock opened at $340.65 on Friday. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 1 year low of $43.87 and a 1 year high of $383.40. The company has a market cap of $69.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -161.67 and a beta of 3.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $204.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy ( NASDAQ:MSTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The software maker reported ($1.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($1.44). The company had revenue of $116.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.45 million. MicroStrategy had a negative return on equity of 17.31% and a negative net margin of 87.05%. MicroStrategy’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($8.98) earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MSTR. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 900.0% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 150 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 2,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 900.0% in the 3rd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 170 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on MSTR shares. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $194.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $173.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $2,890.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays upped their price target on MicroStrategy from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on MicroStrategy from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MicroStrategy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $271.13.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MicroStrategy

About MicroStrategy

(Get Free Report)

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.