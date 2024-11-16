Mizuho Markets Americas LLC Invests $8.93 Million in Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB)

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new position in shares of Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 917,750 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $8,930,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Rocket Lab USA by 9.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,000,578 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $119,192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,448,789 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Rocket Lab USA by 6.6% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,297,073 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,226,000 after acquiring an additional 391,778 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Rocket Lab USA by 11.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,856,973 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,713,000 after acquiring an additional 284,360 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Rocket Lab USA by 25.6% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,123,591 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,193,000 after acquiring an additional 432,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LA Financiere DE L Echiquier boosted its holdings in Rocket Lab USA by 9.4% in the second quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 1,151,190 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,526,000 after acquiring an additional 98,643 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RKLB shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on Rocket Lab USA from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Rocket Lab USA from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Rocket Lab USA from $10.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities began coverage on Rocket Lab USA in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Rocket Lab USA from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rocket Lab USA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.72.

RKLB stock opened at $19.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.87. The company has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.35 and a beta of 1.29. Rocket Lab USA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.47 and a twelve month high of $22.55.

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $104.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.74 million. Rocket Lab USA had a negative return on equity of 39.47% and a negative net margin of 51.76%. Analysts anticipate that Rocket Lab USA, Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael D. Griffin sold 39,446 shares of Rocket Lab USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total transaction of $272,177.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,235.70. The trade was a 48.22 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 62,512 shares of Rocket Lab USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total value of $435,083.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,321,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,195,308.40. This represents a 4.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 130,521 shares of company stock worth $906,059. 13.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

