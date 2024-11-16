Maxwell Wealth Strategies Inc. Acquires 3,386 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Maxwell Wealth Strategies Inc. increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,838 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,386 shares during the quarter. NXP Semiconductors comprises approximately 1.1% of Maxwell Wealth Strategies Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Maxwell Wealth Strategies Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $2,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Seelaus Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 2,616 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 35.5% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 12,297 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after purchasing an additional 3,222 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 6.2% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 72,011 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $17,283,000 after purchasing an additional 4,173 shares during the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter valued at $836,000. Finally, Lifeworks Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC now owns 8,050 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Trading Down 3.1 %

NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $217.04 on Friday. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $198.00 and a 1 year high of $296.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $234.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $252.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $55.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.49.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 20.98% and a return on equity of 33.57%. NXP Semiconductors’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th were given a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Monday, November 4th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $330.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $370.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.76.

Insider Activity at NXP Semiconductors

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.35, for a total transaction of $813,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,269 shares in the company, valued at $7,033,002.15. This trade represents a 10.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About NXP Semiconductors



NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

