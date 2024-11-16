Short Interest in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL) Drops By 29.1%

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,430,000 shares, a drop of 29.1% from the October 15th total of 45,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,600,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Trading Up 6.2 %

Shares of TSLL traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.71. 89,744,931 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,467,816. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares has a fifty-two week low of $4.94 and a fifty-two week high of $23.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.38 and a beta of -5.14.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.0803 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th. This is an increase from Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSLL. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares during the third quarter valued at $119,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares during the second quarter valued at $120,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares during the second quarter valued at about $213,000.

