MGM China (OTCMKTS:MCHVF) Shares Down 23.4% – Time to Sell?

MGM China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MCHVF – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 23.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.05 and last traded at $1.05. Approximately 400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 2,358 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.37.

MGM China Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.48.

MGM China Company Profile

MGM China Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the development, ownership, and operation of gaming and lodging resorts in the Greater China region. The company develops and operates casino games of chance and other casino games, and related hotel and resort facilities, as well as provides hotel management services; and develops integrated resorts in Macau.

Further Reading

