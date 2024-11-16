Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) Short Interest Down 22.9% in October

Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,460,000 shares, a decline of 22.9% from the October 15th total of 3,190,000 shares. Currently, 4.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 762,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Telos Price Performance

Telos stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 492,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,451. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.85 million, a PE ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 0.96. Telos has a fifty-two week low of $1.89 and a fifty-two week high of $5.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a current ratio of 3.64.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TLS shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Telos from $3.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Telos in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Telos in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Telos from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Telos by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,180,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,961,000 after buying an additional 52,320 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Telos during the third quarter worth about $64,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Telos in the third quarter valued at about $240,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Telos in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,665,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Telos by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 933,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,350,000 after purchasing an additional 198,676 shares in the last quarter. 62.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Telos Company Profile

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides cyber, cloud, and enterprise security solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Security Solutions and Secure Networks. It provides Xacta, a platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation; and consulting, assessment and compliance, engineering and evaluation, operations, and penetration testing services.

