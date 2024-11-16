First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.26

Posted by on Nov 16th, 2024

First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHBGet Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 23rd,Zacks Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share by the bank on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th.

First Hawaiian has a payout ratio of 63.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect First Hawaiian to earn $1.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 63.4%.

First Hawaiian Stock Performance

First Hawaiian stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 632,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 649,446. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.24 and a 200-day moving average of $22.90. First Hawaiian has a one year low of $18.77 and a one year high of $28.38. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 0.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of First Hawaiian from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on First Hawaiian from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on First Hawaiian from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on First Hawaiian from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on First Hawaiian from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, First Hawaiian presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $24.33.

Get Our Latest Report on FHB

About First Hawaiian

(Get Free Report)

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts, and other deposit accounts.

Read More

Dividend History for First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB)

Receive News & Ratings for First Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.