River Street Advisors LLC Acquires 2,262 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

River Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 188,289 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,262 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up 6.4% of River Street Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. River Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $11,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 111,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,961,000 after purchasing an additional 9,012 shares in the last quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $6,213,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 443.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 10,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 8,906 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 117,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,877,000 after acquiring an additional 9,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 138.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 24,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 14,302 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH traded down $0.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $64.17. The stock had a trading volume of 10,032,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,065,851. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.60. The company has a market capitalization of $89.84 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $50.07 and a 12 month high of $66.75.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

