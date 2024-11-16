Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Zeta Global Call Options (NYSE:ZETA)

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders purchased 12,383 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 50% compared to the typical daily volume of 8,263 call options.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ZETA. KeyCorp cut shares of Zeta Global from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Zeta Global from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Zeta Global from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America boosted their target price on Zeta Global from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Zeta Global from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zeta Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.08.
Zeta Global stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.58. 25,433,628 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,545,498. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.48. Zeta Global has a fifty-two week low of $7.65 and a fifty-two week high of $38.20.
Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $268.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.68 million. Zeta Global had a negative net margin of 13.35% and a negative return on equity of 45.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Zeta Global will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.
Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company’s Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry’s opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.
