River Street Advisors LLC Acquires 4,522 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

River Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 144.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,657 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,522 shares during the quarter. River Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Chevron by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,111,051 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,676,957,000 after buying an additional 501,969 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Chevron by 3.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,009,766 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,525,380,000 after acquiring an additional 495,879 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Chevron by 4.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,570,971 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,122,772,000 after acquiring an additional 629,644 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in Chevron by 5.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,418,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,116,600,000 after purchasing an additional 743,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Chevron by 1.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,021,023 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,036,846,000 after purchasing an additional 126,889 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CVX shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Chevron from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $168.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $205.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.93.

Chevron Trading Down 0.2 %

CVX traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $161.42. 9,022,753 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,677,757. The stock has a market capitalization of $290.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.09. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $135.37 and a 52 week high of $167.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $149.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $50.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.86 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 8.44%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 10.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.65%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

