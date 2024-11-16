iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSEARCA:HYG)

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors bought 472,263 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 53% compared to the typical volume of 308,718 put options.

Institutional Trading of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 46.7% in the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:HYG traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $79.23. 33,709,562 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,393,559. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.58 and a 200-day moving average of $78.36. The firm has a market cap of $15.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 0.36. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $74.45 and a 1-year high of $80.37.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

