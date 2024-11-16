Probe Gold (CVE:PRB) Trading Down 1.8% – Time to Sell?

Probe Gold Inc. (CVE:PRB – Get Free Report) shares dropped 1.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$1.64 and last traded at C$1.65. Approximately 21,950 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 52,782 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.68.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Probe Gold from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research report on Thursday, September 12th.

The company has a market cap of C$249.83 million and a P/E ratio of -11.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.65 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.65. The company has a current ratio of 10.26, a quick ratio of 10.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

In other Probe Gold news, Director Shannon Leigh Mccrae bought 19,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$1.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$33,950.00.

Probe Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in Canada. The company's principal project is the Val-d'Or East project comprising 1,000 claims covering an area of 436 square kilometers located in the city of Val-d'Or, Quebec. It also holds interest in the Detour Quebec project, which includes approximately 1,434 claims covering ab area of 777 square kilometers located in north of Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec; and 100 % interest in Casa-Cameron project comprising 3 properties covering an area of approximately 169 square kilometers.

