HC Wainwright Issues Pessimistic Forecast for IN8bio (NASDAQ:INAB) Stock Price

IN8bio (NASDAQ:INAB – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by HC Wainwright from $12.50 to $8.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for IN8bio’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.17) EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

IN8bio Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INAB opened at $0.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 1.84. IN8bio has a one year low of $0.22 and a one year high of $2.48. The firm has a market cap of $15.69 million, a PE ratio of -0.45 and a beta of -0.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.30 and a 200 day moving average of $0.67.

Get IN8bio alerts:

IN8bio (NASDAQ:INAB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). As a group, research analysts predict that IN8bio will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IN8bio

IN8bio Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in IN8bio stock. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in IN8bio, Inc. ( NASDAQ:INAB Free Report ) by 42.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 851,280 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 251,600 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp owned approximately 1.82% of IN8bio worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

IN8bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of gamma-delta T cell therapies for the treatment of cancers. Its lead product candidates include INB-200, a genetically modified autologous gamma-delta T cell product candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of glioblastoma and solid tumors; INB-100, an allogeneic product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with acute leukemia undergoing hematopoietic stem cell transplantation; and INB-400, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat newly diagnosed GBM.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IN8bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IN8bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.