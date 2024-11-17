PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:SMMU) Sees Large Volume Increase – Time to Buy?

PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:SMMU – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 167,583 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 233% from the previous session’s volume of 50,254 shares.The stock last traded at $50.01 and had previously closed at $49.94.

PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.21 and a 200-day moving average of $50.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund during the third quarter worth about $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $123,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 250.0% in the second quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its stake in shares of PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter.

About PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund

PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, formerly PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Strategy Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. It is designed to be appropriate for investors seeking tax-exempt income. The Fund consists of a portfolio of primarily short duration, bonds which carry interest income that is exempt from federal tax and in some cases state tax.

