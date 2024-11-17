Short Interest in AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE) Declines By 10.1%

AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,020,000 shares, a drop of 10.1% from the October 15th total of 3,360,000 shares. Currently, 10.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 430,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.0 days.
AerSale Price Performance
AerSale stock opened at $6.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $322.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 606.61 and a beta of 0.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.12. AerSale has a 1 year low of $4.53 and a 1 year high of $16.69.
Insider Activity at AerSale
In related news, insider Nicolas Finazzo acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.36 per share, for a total transaction of $107,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,320. This trade represents a 117.65 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 37.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On AerSale
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of AerSale from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of AerSale from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on AerSale from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th.
View Our Latest Analysis on AerSale
AerSale Company Profile
AerSale Corporation provides aftermarket commercial aircraft, engines, and its parts to passenger and cargo airlines, leasing companies, original equipment manufacturers, and government and defense contractors, as well as maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) service providers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Management Solutions and Technical Operations (TechOps).
