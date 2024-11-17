InPlay Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:IPOOF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

InPlay Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:IPOOF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 319,600 shares, a growth of 26.2% from the October 15th total of 253,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 68,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Noble Financial raised InPlay Oil to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th.

Get InPlay Oil alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on IPOOF

InPlay Oil Price Performance

Shares of InPlay Oil stock opened at $1.25 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.56. InPlay Oil has a 12 month low of $1.22 and a 12 month high of $1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.20 million, a P/E ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

InPlay Oil (OTCMKTS:IPOOF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $30.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.58 million. InPlay Oil had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 11.66%. As a group, analysts predict that InPlay Oil will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

InPlay Oil Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a $0.0108 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.5%. InPlay Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.86%.

InPlay Oil Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

InPlay Oil Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. The company produces and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It focuses on light oil asset base located in West Central, Alberta. InPlay Oil Corp.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for InPlay Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InPlay Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.