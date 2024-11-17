Short Interest in Compass Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) Expands By 24.6%

Compass Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CMPGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 76,900 shares, a growth of 24.6% from the October 15th total of 61,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 222,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup upgraded Compass Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th.

Get Compass Group alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Compass Group

Compass Group Trading Down 1.3 %

Compass Group Company Profile

Shares of OTCMKTS CMPGY opened at $33.09 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.69. Compass Group has a 52 week low of $25.02 and a 52 week high of $34.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

(Get Free Report)

Compass Group PLC operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.