Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Quebecor, Inc. (TSE:QBR.B – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$31.51 and traded as high as C$32.24. Quebecor shares last traded at C$32.00, with a volume of 667,667 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have commented on the company. CIBC upped their price objective on Quebecor from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Quebecor from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Scotiabank downgraded Quebecor from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Quebecor from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Quebecor from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$37.94.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$34.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$31.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 363.97, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of C$5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.39.

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

