Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Stock Position Decreased by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 14.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,396 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $1,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INVH. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 15,686,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,611,000 after purchasing an additional 3,351,424 shares during the period. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in Invitation Homes in the first quarter worth $16,368,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Invitation Homes by 321.5% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 566,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,686,000 after buying an additional 431,735 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the second quarter valued at $13,123,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 4,524.1% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 300,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,796,000 after acquiring an additional 294,290 shares during the last quarter. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INVH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Invitation Homes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.80.

Invitation Homes Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE INVH opened at $33.79 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.59, a PEG ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.01 and a 52-week high of $37.80.

Invitation Homes Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is presently 157.75%.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

