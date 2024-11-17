Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,970,000 shares, an increase of 27.7% from the October 15th total of 11,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,730,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days. Approximately 3.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Equinox Gold Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN EQX opened at $5.17 on Friday. Equinox Gold has a 1-year low of $3.95 and a 1-year high of $6.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $428.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.84 million. Equinox Gold had a return on equity of 0.69% and a net margin of 19.83%. The business’s revenue was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Equinox Gold will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Equinox Gold by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 172,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 10,886 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Equinox Gold by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 407,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 21,521 shares during the last quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd grew its stake in shares of Equinox Gold by 157.8% during the third quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 148,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 90,600 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Equinox Gold in the third quarter valued at about $815,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Equinox Gold in the third quarter valued at about $243,000. 38.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, and operation of mineral properties in the Americas. It explores gold and silver deposits. It holds interest in properties in California located in the United States; Guerrero State located in Mexico; Maranhão, Bahia, and Mina Gerais state located in Brazil; and Ontario, Canada.

