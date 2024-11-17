Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,970,000 shares, an increase of 27.7% from the October 15th total of 11,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,730,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days. Approximately 3.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Equinox Gold Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN EQX opened at $5.17 on Friday. Equinox Gold has a 1-year low of $3.95 and a 1-year high of $6.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.
Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $428.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.84 million. Equinox Gold had a return on equity of 0.69% and a net margin of 19.83%. The business’s revenue was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Equinox Gold will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Equinox Gold
Equinox Gold Company Profile
Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, and operation of mineral properties in the Americas. It explores gold and silver deposits. It holds interest in properties in California located in the United States; Guerrero State located in Mexico; Maranhão, Bahia, and Mina Gerais state located in Brazil; and Ontario, Canada.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Equinox Gold
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- ORIC: Working with Two Pharma Giants, Analysts See +100% Upside
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- Freeport-McMoRan, Copper Demand Short-Term Pain, Long-Term Gain
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- Time to Load Up on Home Builders?
Receive News & Ratings for Equinox Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinox Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.