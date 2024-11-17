PharmaCielo Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PCLOF) Short Interest Update

PharmaCielo Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PCLOF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,200 shares, a growth of 18.7% from the October 15th total of 24,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.
PharmaCielo Price Performance
Shares of PCLOF remained flat at $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 130 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,011. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.11. PharmaCielo has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $0.22.
About PharmaCielo
