PharmaCielo Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PCLOF) Short Interest Update

PharmaCielo Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PCLOF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,200 shares, a growth of 18.7% from the October 15th total of 24,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

PharmaCielo Price Performance

Shares of PCLOF remained flat at $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 130 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,011. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.11. PharmaCielo has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $0.22.

About PharmaCielo

PharmaCielo Ltd., together with its subsidiary, cultivates, processes, produces, and supplies medicinal-grade cannabis extracts, tetrahydrocannabinol, and related products. The company also offers telemedicine software. It serves health and wellness product manufacturers, pharmacies, medical clinics, and cosmetic companies in Canada and Colombia.

