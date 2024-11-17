Short Interest in Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJF) Declines By 24.0%

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 594,300 shares, a drop of 24.0% from the October 15th total of 782,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Randstad Price Performance
Shares of RANJF stock remained flat at $43.18 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.13. Randstad has a 1-year low of $43.18 and a 1-year high of $60.34.
Randstad Company Profile
